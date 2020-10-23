Advertisement

Pulaski Co. remains in yellow COVID designation as surrounding counties go orange, red

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A large southern Kentucky county is not seeing the increase in COVID-19 cases like its neighbors.

Despite being in the yellow, which doesn’t show a large number of increased cases, health leaders in Pulaski County say they don’t expect it to stay that way.

There were just seven positive cases reported in Pulaski County on Thursday, but in the Lake Cumberland region, the district health department is expected to report 400 cases across a 10 county area.

Local health leaders say they believe people are behaving like most other counties, and there are still positive cases coming from the same three or four types of situations.

“And we see businesses, schools, and houses of worship, are our top places," said Stuart Spillman, Lake Cumberland District Health Department. "That means not that you shop at a place, but the employees there, the kids at the school, or the people going to the churches or the houses of worship, then they are seeing cases come out of places like that.”

Spillman says Pulaski County could very easily enter the orange or red based on the fact that all the school districts are now back in session, people are still gathering in groups, and there does appear to be a lot of the covid fatigue taking place.

Health leaders say Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital still has the capacity to treat covid patients.

