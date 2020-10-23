Advertisement

Sheriff departments team up to get meth off streets

3 people arrested following drug investigation
Following a joint drug investigation, three people were arrested in Laurel County.
By TJ Caudill
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL/KNOX COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - The sheriff departments of Laurel and Knox Counties teamed up for a joint drug investigation that helped remove one pound of meth off the streets.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said three people were arrested on charges including trafficking in meth Thursday night.

Deandre M. Johnson, 30, of Louisville was charged with first-degree trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana and was a wanted fugitive from Indiana. Johnson was also wanted in Louisville for several felony charges.

Robert Bright, 26, of Louisville was charged first-degree trafficking meth and possession of marijuana.

Bennasha Harris, 23, of Louisville was wanted out of Indiana.

Sheriff Root and Sheriff Smith said deputies found the three in a car off Cumberland Gap Parkway, 10 miles south of London, with one pound of meth. The sheriffs believe the meth was more than 90 percent pure.

Sheriff Smith said he believes the meth was heading to Knox County to be sold.

In addition, deputies said they found marijuana in the car.

All three suspects were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

