Transylvania University taking extra precaution as students return from fall break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University is coming off of its fall break. Now, the university is taking increased measures to make sure students don’t bring COVID-19 back to campus with them.

When classes are in session there are about 900 students that come and go on Transylvania’s campus.

During their first seven weeks, they had 21 students that tested positive. Currently, there are zero cases.

Workers use a sanitation machine periodically in the cafeteria. The school also has signs indicating social distancing, one-way paths to get your food, and daily self-health checks on the school’s app that indicate if you’re healthy or not.

But school administrators are cautiously optimistic about keeping the cases at zero because students are coming back to campus from fall break.

To be sure everyone stays healthy, it is mandatory that every student take a COVID-19 test before they come back to campus. Madison Fowler is a freshman from northern Kentucky and says she’s a little nervous about coming back.

"I am definitely on the edge about it but I feel like that it’s the responsibility of the students to know if they are sick or not.

Madison says she is prepared to have a few cases pop back up.

“I think that’s expected, especially with everybody traveling and like some of my friends went to North Carolina and going everywhere, and I think that’s expected to have a few positives," Fowler said.

School administrators say no students in quarantine is a good thing, but it’s not a reason to celebrate.

“I think we can breathe a sigh of relief when that’s the case, because we know it’s just a matter of waiting for a new round of test to come.”

Students can get their test results in 24 hours. After Thanksgiving, the school plans to go full remote learning.

