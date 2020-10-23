Advertisement

Transylvania University taking extra precaution as students return from fall break

Transylvania University is coming off its fall break, and is taking increased measures to make sure students don't bring COVID-19 back to campus with them.
Transylvania University is coming off its fall break, and is taking increased measures to make sure students don't bring COVID-19 back to campus with them.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University is coming off of its fall break. Now, the university is taking increased measures to make sure students don’t bring COVID-19 back to campus with them.

When classes are in session there are about 900 students that come and go on Transylvania’s campus.

During their first seven weeks, they had 21 students that tested positive. Currently, there are zero cases.

Workers use a sanitation machine periodically in the cafeteria. The school also has signs indicating social distancing, one-way paths to get your food, and daily self-health checks on the school’s app that indicate if you’re healthy or not.

But school administrators are cautiously optimistic about keeping the cases at zero because students are coming back to campus from fall break.

To be sure everyone stays healthy, it is mandatory that every student take a COVID-19 test before they come back to campus. Madison Fowler is a freshman from northern Kentucky and says she’s a little nervous about coming back.

"I am definitely on the edge about it but I feel like that it’s the responsibility of the students to know if they are sick or not.

Madison says she is prepared to have a few cases pop back up.

“I think that’s expected, especially with everybody traveling and like some of my friends went to North Carolina and going everywhere, and I think that’s expected to have a few positives," Fowler said.

School administrators say no students in quarantine is a good thing, but it’s not a reason to celebrate.

“I think we can breathe a sigh of relief when that’s the case, because we know it’s just a matter of waiting for a new round of test to come.”

Students can get their test results in 24 hours. After Thanksgiving, the school plans to go full remote learning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paris cafe creates Trump, Biden cookie poll to add fun to political season

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Lil’s Coffee House in Paris is a staple to Main Street. Great food and great memories, but add this cafe to the first unofficial polling place in the county.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases; 16 deaths

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Sports

Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

Updated: 30 minutes ago
UofL will host UK in 2021

Sports

AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to upcoming season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The AP is also reporting that the season will be trimmed to about 70 games.

Latest News

Lexington

Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Ronald Exantus conviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing a case about a man convicted in a deadly stabbing attack in Versailles.

News

Bourbon Co. Schools to continue with in-person classes despite being on ‘red zone’ list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a letter sent to families on Friday, Bourbon County Superintendent Amy Baker says the district will continue with in-person instruction for next week. The county was just placed on Kentucky’s COVID-19 “red zone” list.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front moves through tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Scattered showers and thunderstorms stay with us overnight as a cold front pushes through with a chilly feel for the weekend.

State

Kentucky Lottery advises players of scratch-off ticket error

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky Lottery officials say a software issue affecting some lottery vending machines has caused tickets for a game sold Sunday and Monday to have erroneous images that were not part of the game.

Lexington

Lexington Commission for Racial Justice & Equality presents report to mayor, council members

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Leaders in Lexington discussed racial issues in the community and possible solutions Friday. It was the latest meeting for the city’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

Regional

Bourbon County placed on Kentucky’s COVID-19 ‘red zone’ list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Another county in the Lexington metropolitan area has been placed in the state’s red zone, meaning a high number of cases.