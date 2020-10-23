Two Lexington high school football games postponed for COVID-19 reasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday nights in the fall are about high school football, but in Lexington tonight there has been a major change.

Friday’s matchups between Dunbar at Lafayette and Tates Creek and Henry Clay are both called off for tonight. We can now confirm a Henry Clay JV football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Henry Clay played Lafayette in a JV game and only a couple of hours ago we got word the Henry Clay player is positive.

Out of precaution, the Dunbar-Lafayette game has been moved to Friday, Nov. 6, which is the last week of the regular season.

“Given the short window of time between learning of the diagnosis and the start of the game, there is not sufficient time to do a thorough contact tracing,” said Fayette County Public Schools Chief of High Schools James McMillin. “We would prefer to act out of an abundance of caution. Since these are match-ups between schools within the district, we have the flexibility to reschedule.”

We do not know if any other players in the Henry Clay or Lafayette JV game have tested positive.

Tonight 106 football games were scheduled. Because of COVID-19 issues, 29 high school football games across the state have been canceled or postponed. That is 27%.

