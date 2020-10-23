Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

News

A voter’s guide to the U.S. Senate race

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As voters cast their ballots, they’re looking at where candidates stand on important issues.

News

Two Lexington high school football games postponed for COVID-19 reasons

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday nights in the fall are about high school football, but in Lexington tonight there has been a major change.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
5PM FastCast

Latest News

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

News

Paris cafe creates Trump, Biden cookie poll to add fun to political season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Lil’s Coffee House in Paris is a staple to Main Street. Great food and great memories, but add this cafe to the first unofficial polling place in the county.

National

Trump, Biden push to Election Day after final debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With the debates behind them, the candidates prepare for a mad dash to Nov. 3

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases; 16 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

National

California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California prosecutors said Friday they again will seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a 2005 trial that riveted the nation.

Sports

Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

Updated: 2 hours ago
UofL will host UK in 2021