Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler and active pattern staying around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many days feature some dry time, our pattern shifts through this next week, bringing multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Keep that jacket handy if you plan to be out this evening and tonight. While we keep mostly dry conditions around, some scattered light shower chances will increase from our southwest through late tonight. Temperatures will also stay more or less where we are now, in the upper 40s through most of tonight. Even if you don’t see rain in your area, we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around with moderate winds as well.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s. Scattered showers will be on and off throughout the day, but there will still be dry time out there as well. Temperatures will vary throughout our region, with central and eastern Kentucky only getting into the mid-50s, and then southern Kentucky will reach the 60s and possibly even warmer. Skies will again stay mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible, but winds will remain moderate to breezy throughout the day.

An active pattern will stay through most of next week with showers and thunderstorms due to a front that will be stalled across our region. Our first system comes late Monday and into Tuesday with storm chances. We’ll then watch the tropics as another system organizes and could bring some tropical moisture into our region by late Wednesday and Thursday. There is still some uncertainty in the second half of this next week as models struggle with a complicated pattern, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.