Bowling Green teen will compete in National American Miss pageant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One teenager is representing Kentucky as she goes on to compete in the “National American Miss" pageant.

13-year-old Knox Volkert from Bowling Green, Kentucky is new to the pageant scene. Her first pageant was through her school in sixth grade.

“I first started competing in sixth grade, and it was a school pageant called “Cow and the Girl.” and it was also a great experience that I went through and I’m glad schools do that," Miss Volkert explains.

This first pageant inspired her to continue. She entered the National Miss Kentucky pageant with a push from her coach and ended up winning in July of 2020.

“I was so excited, especially having no experience. Some of those girls have been competing in that system for years. It was my first time competing in that system, and I was so shocked that I was the winner," the young beauty queen says with excitement.

In the National Miss pageants, contestants choose what to compete for from a variety of categories. Miss Volker’s categories were talent, top model, and photogenic.

Although she says it’s fun, the pageant winner goes through lots of training to get that crown, including hours of practice on her pageant walk, studying for discussion questions, and practicing her talent--singing.

“The most exciting part about doing pageants, I think, is getting up on stage and being able to build your confidence and having enough confidence to walk in front of like 100 people and know that I was put on this stage for a reason.”

The National American Miss pageant takes place Thanksgiving week at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 13 news will keep you up to date on Knox Volkert’s placing in the upcoming national pageant.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.