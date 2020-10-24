Bryan Station blanks Madison Central 21-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station blanked Madison Central 21-0 Friday night to improve to 6-1.

After losing to Scott County 7-6 on opening night, the Defenders have won six straight games.

Bryan Station (6-1) visits Dunbar (3-1) on October 30.

The Indians (1-5) host Southwestern on October 30.

