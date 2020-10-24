Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a weather-shortened game Friday night, Frederick Douglass blanked Montgomery County 29-0.
Both coaches agreed to call the game due to weather. The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.
Douglass is supposed to visit Scott County on October 30 in a game that was rescheduled from earlier this season.
Montgomery County (0-6) hosts Rowan County on October 30.
