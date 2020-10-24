Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a weather-shortened game Friday night, Frederick Douglass blanked Montgomery County 29-0.

Both coaches agreed to call the game due to weather. The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.

Good 1 quarter of action @FDouglassFB Montgomery coach agreed to call the game due to weather 29-0 Broncos #FINISH @brianwkyt @BKennedyTV pic.twitter.com/gw18hMUkWw — Nathan Mcpeek (@coachnatemcpeek) October 24, 2020

Douglass is supposed to visit Scott County on October 30 in a game that was rescheduled from earlier this season.

Montgomery County (0-6) hosts Rowan County on October 30.

