Advertisement

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In most parts of the country It is a choice whether to wear a mask.

Some have argued it should be mandated and some governments have made rules to that effect.

The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level.

In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

“That everyone agrees that this is something that’s important and they mandated it and everybody pulls together and say, you know, we’re going to mandate it, but let’s just do it,” said Fauci. “I think that would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly. And one of the issues though, I get the argument say, well, if you mandate a mask, then you’re going to have to enforce it and that’ll create more of a problem. Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it.”

Right now, COVID cases are rising in 32 states and holding steady in 17.

Most experts believe wearing a mask is one of the most effective things people can do to limit transmitting the virus.

Fauci says this is going to become even more important as cooler weather rolls in.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Sports

Bryan Station blanks Madison Central 21-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders have won six straight games to improve to 6-1.

News

LMPD: Woman commits suicide as officers try to serve arrest warrant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Protesters are gathering around a home in the 3600 block of West Jefferson in Shawnee after a woman committed suicide as officers tried to serve her with an arrest warrant Friday, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said.

Latest News

Sports

Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

News

Scott County Schools extend Thanksgiving break

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The district announced Friday Thanksgiving vacation will be one week along.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/18: Ky. Senators Reggie Thomas and Damon Thayer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with GOP Strategist Tres Watson and Kentucky Democratic Party Vice Chair Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

News

Lexington restaurants struggle to survive pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The oldest bar in Lexington, described as 87 years young by its loyal group of regulars, may become another empty building.

National

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.