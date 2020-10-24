Advertisement

Floyd County Schools switch to all-virtual learning

(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a release Friday afternoon, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that all Floyd County schools would switch to virtual learning for the week of October 26-30.

“Due to Floyd County being identified as a red county by the Floyd County Health Department, schools will be moving to all virtual instruction for next week, October 26 through the 30th. We will reevaluate and make another announcement next Friday about the status of instruction the following week. This decision will also be based on whether we are identified as still being a red county or not," said Adkins.

As of Friday, Floyd County remains a red county, meaning a daily average of 25 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

“When a county is deemed to be red, all instruction is virtual and extracurricular activities are suspended. This has been determined by health officials to be the best route to reducing the spread and protecting gout students, staff and community. We have been and will continue to work closely with the Floyd County Health Department and are always working together to make the best possible decision for our Floyd County family,” Adkins said.

Adkins also suspended all elementary and middle school athletics, including games and practices until further notice. Any games that fall under KHSAA postseason jurisdiction will continue, as will this weekend’s scheduled games. The district will reschedule next week’s regular season games. The data will be reviewed again next Thursday, with another determination about athletics to be made Friday.

Adkins concluded, “We need you more than ever to follow CDC guidelines and help reduce the spread. Let’s all try to do better with wearing our masks, washing our hands, and socially distancing. We ask for your support and your patience, and please join us in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those who have tested positive or are in quarantine because of an exposure.”

