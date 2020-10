(WYMT) - On October 22, 2020 former Letcher county teacher Charles Evans Hall was indicted on federal rape charges.

Hall can possibly serve 15 to 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Hall was indicted by the Letcher County grand jury on charges of raping and sodomizing a teenage girl back in January of 2019.

