Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Saturday

(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 95,480 cases. The positivity rate is 5.63%. The Governor said this is Kentucky’s highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases Saturday are Jefferson, Fayette, Elliott, Shelby and Kenton.

The Governor also reported 8 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,404.

“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do what it takes to protect your neighbor, to protect their life. That’s what we’re fighting for now – life and death.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 69-year-old woman from Lee County; a 70-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 71-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 89-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 86-year-old man from Greenup County; an 89-year-old man from Henderson County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 79-year-old man from Harlan.

“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing. As October comes to a close, please be kind to each other and remember that we help each other, and ourselves, when we focus on defeating the virus rather than arguing with each other.”

At least 1,910,888 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 17,723.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler and active pattern staying around

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While we feature some dry time ahead, an active pattern is shaping up for this next week ahead

News

McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
McGrath reminded people they only have ten days left to vote. She is pushing people to use that time wisely.

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

Regional

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor posted to Facebook, saying he tested negative for the virus multiple times.

Latest News

Lexington

Keeneland track announcer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Announcer Kurt Becker will miss today's final races of the Fall meet.

Lexington

Health Department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
No new deaths were reported.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here again

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We find ourselves behind another potent cold front. Temperatures will not be anywhere close to what we had out there on Thursday or Friday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 11 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

State

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!