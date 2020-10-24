Gov. Beshear reports 1,738 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 95,480 cases. The positivity rate is 5.63%. The Governor said this is Kentucky’s highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases Saturday are Jefferson, Fayette, Elliott, Shelby and Kenton.

The Governor also reported 8 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,404.

“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do what it takes to protect your neighbor, to protect their life. That’s what we’re fighting for now – life and death.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 69-year-old woman from Lee County; a 70-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 71-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 89-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 86-year-old man from Greenup County; an 89-year-old man from Henderson County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 79-year-old man from Harlan.

“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing. As October comes to a close, please be kind to each other and remember that we help each other, and ourselves, when we focus on defeating the virus rather than arguing with each other.”

At least 1,910,888 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 17,723.

