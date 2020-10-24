Advertisement

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is out of quarantine, after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

The Governor posted to Facebook, saying he tested negative for the virus multiple times. He contributes the results to the fact he, his family, and those around him were wearing masks when the exposure happened.

Beshear and his family entered quarantine earlier this month after being possibly exposed to the virus through a member of his security team. Since then, Beshear said he and his family have followed the advice of the Kentucky Department for Public Health and CDC.

In his Facebook post, Beshear thanked everyone who sent supportive messages during his family’s time in quarantine.

As of today I am officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the department for public health. We have...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

Lexington

Keeneland track announcer tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Announcer Kurt Becker will miss today's final races of the Fall meet.

Lexington

Health Department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
No new deaths were reported.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We find ourselves behind another potent cold front. Temperatures will not be anywhere close to what we had out there on Thursday or Friday.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

State

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

Sports

Bryan Station blanks Madison Central 21-0

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders have won six straight games to improve to 6-1.

News

LMPD: Woman commits suicide as officers try to serve arrest warrant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Protesters are gathering around a home in the 3600 block of West Jefferson in Shawnee after a woman committed suicide as officers tried to serve her with an arrest warrant Friday, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said.

Sports

Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.