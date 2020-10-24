Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We find ourselves behind another potent cold front.

Temperatures will not be anywhere close to what we had out there on Thursday or Friday. You will be lucky to see what we had as lows for daytime highs. That means temps will be in the low and mid-50s today.

Expect a lot of ups and downs over the coming days. We are on the downside of daytime highs now. By tomorrow, those same numbers will be back at higher levels.

The pattern will be running wide-open next week. We will keep you up to date.

It is another Saturday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

