Keeneland track announcer tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland announced its track announcer, Kurt Becker, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the announcement, track officials said Becker will miss the closing day of the Fall Meet today. They said Becker is experiencing only mild symptoms, and they hope to have him back for the Breeder’s Cup, which will be held Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

Travis Stone from Churchill Downs will be visiting track announcer for today’s races.

