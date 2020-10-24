Advertisement

Keeneland track announcer tests positive for COVID-19

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland announced its track announcer, Kurt Becker, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the announcement, track officials said Becker will miss the closing day of the Fall Meet today. They said Becker is experiencing only mild symptoms, and they hope to have him back for the Breeder’s Cup, which will be held Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

Travis Stone from Churchill Downs will be visiting track announcer for today’s races.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
According to a recent study from APM Research Lab, black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly 3 times the rate of white Americans. That's why Black Male Working Academy partnered with WellCare of Kentucky and Bluewater Diagnostic to bring free drive-through testing.

Regional

Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor posted to Facebook, saying he tested negative for the virus multiple times.

Lexington

Health Department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
No new deaths were reported.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We find ourselves behind another potent cold front. Temperatures will not be anywhere close to what we had out there on Thursday or Friday.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

State

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

Sports

Bryan Station blanks Madison Central 21-0

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders have won six straight games to improve to 6-1.

News

LMPD: Woman commits suicide as officers try to serve arrest warrant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Protesters are gathering around a home in the 3600 block of West Jefferson in Shawnee after a woman committed suicide as officers tried to serve her with an arrest warrant Friday, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said.

Sports

Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.