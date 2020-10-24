Advertisement

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth hosts “Haunted Garden Tour”

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday night, several families toured Bowling Green to find some spooky displays!

“We wanted to create a way for folks to enjoy Halloween, while also raising awareness about the upcoming election,” Alayna Milby with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth said.

You can click here to register for the tour. KFTC is asking for a ‘give what you can’ donation, and then you will receive a map with 16 different locations decked out with Halloween displays.

“We’re going to email you a map, a PDF version, as well as a Google map version which is really cool because it basically lists all of the locations our starting with Little Fox Bakery. Folks can just go through the map and go through each step so you’re able to see all of the cool decors!" Milby explained.

This is the first year the non-profit has put on a tour such as this. They decided on the idea after their usual fundraisers, like a chili cook-off, had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

“We are big Halloween fans, and obviously wanted to raise awareness about the election as well so we decided on the idea of having a drive-by tour!”

The tour continues on Saturday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. After seeing the spooky sights, you can vote on your favorite display on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We find ourselves behind another potent cold front. Temperatures will not be anywhere close to what we had out there on Thursday or Friday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

Sports

Bryan Station blanks Madison Central 21-0

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders have won six straight games to improve to 6-1.

Latest News

News

LMPD: Woman commits suicide as officers try to serve arrest warrant

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Protesters are gathering around a home in the 3600 block of West Jefferson in Shawnee after a woman committed suicide as officers tried to serve her with an arrest warrant Friday, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said.

Sports

Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.

News

Scott County Schools extend Thanksgiving break

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The district announced Friday Thanksgiving vacation will be one week along.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/18: Ky. Senators Reggie Thomas and Damon Thayer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with GOP Strategist Tres Watson and Kentucky Democratic Party Vice Chair Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

News

Lexington restaurants struggle to survive pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The oldest bar in Lexington, described as 87 years young by its loyal group of regulars, may become another empty building.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Rupp Arena Director of Arena Management Carl Hall

Updated: 13 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown