Kentucky Newsmakers 10/18: Ky. Senators Reggie Thomas and Damon Thayer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with GOP Strategist Tres Watson and Kentucky Democratic Party Vice Chair Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

We’ve had an election season this year with massive absentee and early voting as Kentucky tries to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic. More Democrats requested absentees and more Republicans have been showing up for early, in-person voting. Now, less than 10 days before Election Day itself, the political parties are working hard to swing voters their way.

On this episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, we talk with the state Democratic Party Vice Chair Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who is also about to become a member of the Louisville Metro Council since she is unopposed in the general election. She joins us to discuss how the pandemic changed the dynamic of this election year, the U.S. Senate race, and more.

For our Republican viewpoint, Tres Watson, founder of Capitol Reins PR and the former communications director for the Republican Party of Kentucky, joined us with his perspective. He talks with Bryant about how different this election year is, gives perspective on the 6th District Congressional race, what the Republican Party is doing in the days ahead of the election, and more.

