LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers showed off all their many talents, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Justin Turner homered and doubled off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton to help the Dodgers take an early 5-0 lead, and also made a pair of sparkling plays at third base.

Austin Barnes, batting ninth and in the Los Angeles lineup to catch Buehler, added a homer and also bunted home a run.

That was plenty for Buehler, who allowed just a run on three hits and brought flashbacks of another lanky Dodgers right-hander -- Orel Hershiser, who pitched Los Angeles to its last title in 1988.

The Dodgers, who posted the best record in the majors during the pandemic-shortened season, send hard-throwing Julio Urías to the mound for Game 4 on Saturday night. The Rays plan to string together several relievers that include Ryan Yarbrough.

