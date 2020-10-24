LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers showed off all their many talents, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Walker Buehler's stuff is just UNFAIR tonight.



He now has TEN strikeouts in Game 3! pic.twitter.com/cLjrev9bJX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2020

With his 10 strikeouts tonight, #Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler became the first pitcher in #WorldSeries history to record double-digit strikeouts in no more than 6 IP, per #MLB — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 24, 2020

10+ Ks, 1 or 0 BB, 0 HR in the #WorldSeries, since 1950:

Sandy Koufax 1965 Game 5

Bob Gibson 1968 Game 1

Tom Seaver 1973 Game 3

Randy Johnson 2001 Game 2

Roger Clemens 2001 Game 7

Cliff Lee 2009 Game 1

Adam Wainwright 2013 Game 5

Walker Buehler 2020 Game 3#Dodgers @Dodgers — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 24, 2020

Justin Turner homered and doubled off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton to help the Dodgers take an early 5-0 lead, and also made a pair of sparkling plays at third base.

Austin Barnes, batting ninth and in the Los Angeles lineup to catch Buehler, added a homer and also bunted home a run.

That was plenty for Buehler, who allowed just a run on three hits and brought flashbacks of another lanky Dodgers right-hander -- Orel Hershiser, who pitched Los Angeles to its last title in 1988.

The Dodgers, who posted the best record in the majors during the pandemic-shortened season, send hard-throwing Julio Urías to the mound for Game 4 on Saturday night. The Rays plan to string together several relievers that include Ryan Yarbrough.

