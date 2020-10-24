Advertisement

LMPD: Woman commits suicide as officers try to serve arrest warrant

LMPD officers at a shooting scene in the 3600 block of West Jefferson. A spokesperson said a woman shot herself as officers tried to serve her with a search warrant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters are gathering around a home in the 3600 block of West Jefferson in Shawnee after a woman committed suicide as officers tried to serve her with an arrest warrant Friday, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said. It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Bradley told WAVE 3 News officers serving the warrant did not fire any shots, and the woman’s fatal injuries are self-inflicted. The officers were serving the warrant with U.S. Marshals as part of a task force when they heard a gunshot from the back of the home. The woman was found dead in a back room.

“As they knocked and announced their presence a single gunshot was heard from with in the residence. No officers or US Marshall’s [sic] discharged their weapons,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. “Shortly thereafter the suspect was found deceased within the residence from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Bradley confirmed to WAVE 3 News that protesters gathering outside the home are accusing investigators in the area of shooting and killing the woman.

A further investigation is underway, which is being conducted by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.

This story will be updated.

