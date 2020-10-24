Advertisement

Man arrested for attempting to receive 30 grams of meth in the mail

Thomas Heacox
Thomas Heacox(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On September 25, Prestonsburg Police Department responded to a tip in an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs being shipped into the region.

Police say they received a tip that Thomas Heacox, originally from California and now lives in Prestonsburg, would be receiving a quantity of illegal drugs to his address originating from California.

After contacting the postmaster and U.S. postal inspector at the post office in Prestonsburg, a suspicious package matching the information given in the tip was found. A K9 was brought in to alert and indicate the presence of illegal drugs in that package.

The U.S. postal inspector petitioned a United States Magistrate Judge for a warrant to search the package and was granted the warrant. The postal inspector also said that Heacox had called and emailed in an attempt to pick up the package.

30 grams of methamphetamine was found in the package. Heacox was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to traffic in a controlled substance.

He is in the Floyd County Detention Center.

