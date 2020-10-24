Advertisement

Scott County Schools extend Thanksgiving break

Oct. 14 marked the return of in-person classes in Scott County. It’s the first time students have been in the classrooms since March.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -Scott County schools just returned to in-person instruction Oct. 14, but the next break has already been extended.

The district announced Friday Thanksgiving vacation will be one week along.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said the majority of the seats are filled.

“About 73% of our students are choosing in person,” he said.

He said the first two weeks of in person learning received a passing grade.

“The data so far is showing that the protocols we have in place make it safe to attend school in Scott County,” Hub said.

In one month, students will have an extended holiday break with the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week off.

“Enrichment and remediation days,” Hub said. “That’s going to be a time when there’s not going to be live, in person instruction and there’s not going to be formalized zoom instruction for our virtual students.”

Hub said this option has multiple choice answers.

“We’ve got teachers and classified staff that are burning the candle at both ends," he said.

Student attendance is not required.

“Those two days are really just going to give a breather for our students to catch up or to work ahead,” Hub said.

Deep cleaning of every campus will take priority.

“We really just want a chance to work a little smarter, to work a little differently with no students or staff in the building,” he said.

Dr. Hub said he understands this break isn’t ideal for every family.

“I understand that it’s going to be a hardship, no differently than in the winter time when I call a snow day and there’s literally hours,” he said.

Dr. Hub said had the district done a hybrid option, families would have struggled with scheduling dilemmas every week. Based on the data, he said the district’s progress report shows promise.

“The fact that we’re optimistic that we can take that full week off, then I hope we’re going to trudge right through December and January.”

The school will continue to provide meals for students who need it during the days off.

