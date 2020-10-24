Second arrest made in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say a second arrest has been made in a 2009 murder case.

38-year-old Edward Carroll was taken into custody Friday with help from Nicholasville Police.

Carroll is charged with murder in the 2009 death of Charlie Sowers.

On Oct. 16, Garrard County police arrested 34-year-old Rachel Martin, also charged with the murder of Sowers.

Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May of 2009. Originally, investigators called his death an accident, but it was later ruled a homicide.

Carroll is currently lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.