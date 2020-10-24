Advertisement

Second arrest made in Lexington murder case

38-year-old Edward Carroll was arrested and charged with murder in the 2009 death of Charlie Sowers.
38-year-old Edward Carroll was arrested and charged with murder in the 2009 death of Charlie Sowers.(Jessamine County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say a second arrest has been made in a 2009 murder case.

38-year-old Edward Carroll was taken into custody Friday with help from Nicholasville Police.

Carroll is charged with murder in the 2009 death of Charlie Sowers.

On Oct. 16, Garrard County police arrested 34-year-old Rachel Martin, also charged with the murder of Sowers.

More details released about arrest in Lexington cold case

Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May of 2009. Originally, investigators called his death an accident, but it was later ruled a homicide.

Carroll is currently lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

