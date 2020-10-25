Backup QB Allen leads EKU past Central Arkansas 31-28

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Backup Dakota Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Matt Wilcox Jr. with six seconds remaining and Eastern Kentucky rallied to beat Central Arkansas 31-28.

DAKOTA ALLEN!!!!!!!! @Dak_allen6 finds @MattWilcox_6 for the 21 yard touchdown to give Eastern the 31-28 lead with 6 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/JXVXUEjtuK — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) October 24, 2020

Cabin on the Hill ... on Homecoming ... after a last-minute victory over a ranked opponent.



Feels so good!#GoBigE pic.twitter.com/czwduyc1B9 — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) October 24, 2020

Breylin Smith hit Tyler Hudson with a 50-yard pass to the EKU 2 then scored himself with 1:42 remaining to give Central Arkansas its first lead of the game. Allen then led the Colonels 77 yards on eight plays before finding Wilcox alone in the end zone.

Allen came on after starter Parker McKinney was knocked out of the game after a hard hit seconds before the end of the first half.

