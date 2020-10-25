Advertisement

Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left, and the Cleveland Browns outdueled the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34 on Sunday.

Nursing sore ribs, Mayfield started 0 for 5, including an interception on his first attempt of the game. He then completed the next 22 of 23 passes. The last was the leaping grab by Donovan People-Jones to win it for the Browns (5-2).

Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow played another terrific game, hitting 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns.

