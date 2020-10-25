Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

CINCINNATI (AP) - Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left, and the Cleveland Browns outdueled the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34 on Sunday.

Nursing sore ribs, Mayfield started 0 for 5, including an interception on his first attempt of the game. He then completed the next 22 of 23 passes. The last was the leaping grab by Donovan People-Jones to win it for the Browns (5-2).

Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow played another terrific game, hitting 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns.

