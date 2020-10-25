Advertisement

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Office/ Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - A shooting in the East Bernstadt community left one man dead and a woman behind bars Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint on Kentucky Highway 30 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Don Roy Collett was shot at least once.

The Laurel County Coroner’s Office pronounced Collet dead at the scene.

An investigation led deputies to believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Deputies say the suspect, 24-year-old Logan Baldwin, ran to Jackson County before being taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and taken back to Laurel County.

After being interviewed by detectives, Baldwin was charged with murder and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

