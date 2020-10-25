Gov. Beshear reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,462 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 96,942 cases.

The governor said Kentucky has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week, with 9,335 positive cases this week. The previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases. Today also marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday.

“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases Sunday are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby.

The Governor also reported 3 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,407.

The deaths reported Sunday include an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County.

At least 1,910,888 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 17,723.

