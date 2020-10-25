Advertisement

Hawkins fuels Louisville in 48-16 rout of Florida State

Javian Hawkins ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
Louisville hammers Florida State 48-16.
Louisville hammers Florida State 48-16.(Louisville Athletics.)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Javian Hawkins ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns for Louisville, which snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Florida State 48-16.

The Cardinals took advantage of a yielding Seminoles defense to amass 410 yards of its 569 total yards in the first half.

Five plays went for at least 35 yards in the half, helping the Cardinals take a 31-14 halftime lead.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis finished completing just 14-of-32 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

