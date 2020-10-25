Advertisement

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department increases access to testing with at-home tests

Photo: WKYT/Grace Finerman
Photo: WKYT/Grace Finerman(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is encouraging people to use its at-home testing program.

“We want everyone to feel like they are part of Lexington,” Kevin Hall from the health department said. “We understand that there are people in Lexington who have no access to get to these testing sites. We don’t care what your reason for not having transportation is, we just want to help you get tested.”

The tests are delivered to front doors. They’re self administered, then sent back to the lab. Results are expecting in two to three days.

The Only two requirements are that you must live in Lexington, and you have no access to safe transportation. Hall said people experiencing symptoms should not take public transportation to testing sites in the city. Other reasons for at-home testing include no vehicle or being in quarantine because of a sick family member.

Hall said they get about 10 calls a day for home testing. So far they’ve administered more than 1,000, but they have the capability to deliver many more.

Hall said increasing access to tests will get a better idea of Lexington’s case count, even if the numbers are scary.

“We have seen people who have tested positive from this, which is what we want to see because if they are positive and taking that test we need to make sure that they are not going around and being around others, they are getting into that isolation to slow the spread,” he said.

To request an at-home test, contact the health department at 859-252-2371.

