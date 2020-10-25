Advertisement

Pulaski County surpasses more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported no new deaths on Saturday. This is the second county in the WYMT viewing area to surpass more than 1,000 cases.

As of Saturday, health officials reported 54 active cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. 52 cases are in self-isolation while two are in the hospital. This leaves the county with 1,002 total cases of COVID-19.

Eight cases were released, reported as non-contagious. The county now has 936 cases reported as non-contagious.

Pulaski County has 10 new cases as of Saturday.

Officials said in a statement:

“We can save lives and hospitalizations if, while we await a vaccine, we follow the guidance. Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.”

LCDHD

You can read the full statement below:

This has been a very challenging week. After 5 weeks of having a slower growth rate of new cases, our district average...

Posted by Lake Cumberland District Health Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 1 hour ago
A four-year university is set to be built in downtown Somerset.

Sports

Saturday Night Lights: Scores and Highlights from 10/24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.

News

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash, a safe alternative to traditional haunted houses.

News

Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Described as ‘a place to teach you how to think, not what to think,’ by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in an announcement video, the University of Somerset is a private, nonprofit liberal arts school.

Sports

Hawkins fuels Louisville in 48-16 rout of Florida State

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Javian Hawkins ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

Latest News

Sports

Backup QB Allen leads EKU past Central Arkansas 31-28

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Allen came on after starter Parker McKinney was knocked out of the game.

Sports

Kentucky sputters, Missouri tops the Cats 20-10

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Missouri snaps its 5-game losing streak in this series.

News

WATCH | McGrath teams up with Kentucky musicians for early vote rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath stopped in Lexington on Saturday to encourage people to go out and vote early.

News

WATCH | Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing hopes to target communities most affected by virus

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,738 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor said this is Kentucky’s highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added.