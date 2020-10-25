Saturday Night Lights: Scores and Highlights from 10/24
Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.
Scores and highlights from the Saturday Night Lights on October 24:
Ashland def. Bell County 35-0
Louisville Central def. Franklin County 18-16
Christian Academy of Louisville def. Western Hills 49-6
Great Crossing def. Grant County 50-24
Lexington Catholic def. Anderson County 23-12
Lexington Christian def. Danville 34-30
Sayre def. Bishop Brossart 20-13
West Jessamine def. Collins 27-24
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.