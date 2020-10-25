Saturday Night Lights: Scores and Highlights from 10/24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.

Scores and highlights from the Saturday Night Lights on October 24:

Ashland def. Bell County 35-0

Louisville Central def. Franklin County 18-16

Christian Academy of Louisville def. Western Hills 49-6

Great Crossing def. Grant County 50-24

Lexington Catholic def. Anderson County 23-12

Lexington Christian def. Danville 34-30

Sayre def. Bishop Brossart 20-13

West Jessamine def. Collins 27-24

