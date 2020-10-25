Advertisement

Steelers dominate early, hold off Titans for 27-24 win

Benny Snell scored his second touchdown in two weeks for Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The highly anticipated showdown between the AFC’s last undefeated teams turned into a Pittsburgh beatdown early and a near Tennessee comeback late.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee 27-24 Sunday in a game originally scheduled for Oct. 4 and rescheduled by the Titans with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season.

Benny Snell scored his second touchdown in two weeks for Pittsburgh in the first half.

Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier in Tennessee’s comeback try, missed a 45-yarder wide right with 14 seconds left that sent the Steelers running around in celebration.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.

Sports

WATCH | Saturday Night Lights: Scores and Highlights from 10/24

Updated: 21 hours ago
Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.

Sports

Saturday Night Lights: Scores and Highlights from 10/24

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.

Sports

Hawkins fuels Louisville in 48-16 rout of Florida State

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Javian Hawkins ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

Latest News

Sports

Backup QB Allen leads EKU past Central Arkansas 31-28

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Allen came on after starter Parker McKinney was knocked out of the game.

Sports

Kentucky sputters, Missouri tops the Cats 20-10

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Missouri snaps its 5-game losing streak in this series.

Sports

LA leads World Series 2-1 after dominant Buehler start

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.

Sports

Bryan Station blanks Madison Central 21-0

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Defenders have won six straight games to improve to 6-1.

Sports

Douglass wins shortened game 29-0 over Montgomery County

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Broncos improve to 4-1 with the win.

Sports

Kentucky-Louisville series extended three seasons

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
UofL will host UK in 2021