Advertisement

Thomson-Hood Veterans Center resident dies from COVID-19, family shares his story

December 8th, 1941, the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Bobby Rorer announced he was joining the army. He was 16-years-old, so young his mother had to sign for him to enter the service.
December 8th, 1941, the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Bobby Rorer announced he was joining the army. He was 16-years-old, so young his mother had to sign for him to enter the service.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including in Jessamine County.

Many of the positive cases there are coming from Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, a long-term care facility in Wilmore that’s specialized for veterans. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus.

Bobby Rorer was a World War II veteran, husband, stepdad, and one of the seven Thomson-Hood Veterans Center residents to die from COVID-19.

“Mom called him one day and he said hi, then after that he would just mumble,” says Bobby’s stepson Ken Jorette.

Ken says his stepdad Bobby was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. At first, he was doing alright. Then he took a turn, and without his wife and Ken’s mother able to see him.

“Towards the end he was actually calling her name, which is very sad and people can’t be with their loved ones with is one of the worst things I can imagine at the end,” Ken says.

December 8th, 1941, the day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Bobby announced he was joining the army. He was 16-years-old, so young his mother had to sign for him to enter the service. During his time in the army he traveled around the world.

Still to Ken, he was a stepdad that never met a stranger.

“He used to go to Wal-Mart just about every day and sit there and talk to people and I think they tried to give him a job as a greeter, and he said no that’s a schedule and I’m not going to do it,” Jorette says.

Now Bobby’s family has to adjust to life without him.

“Thanks for everything you’ve done over the years and for always being there, and we’re gonna miss you,” Ken says.

As of Saturday, there are 2 new positive cases for residents of Thomson-Hood. This brings the total number of positives of people living there to 73. 12 residents have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department increases access to testing with at-home tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
At-home tests are encouraged for people who are symptomatic but can only access public transportation.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 10/18: Ky. Senators Reggie Thomas and Damon Thayer

Updated: 5 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Ky. Senators Reginald Thomas and Damon Thayer.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's Forecast - AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
FastCast sunday am

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 10/25 Tres Watson and Cassie Chambers Armstrong

Updated: 7 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with GOP Strategist Tres Watson and Kentucky Democratic Party Vice Chair Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 15 hours ago
A four-year university is set to be built in downtown Somerset.

Sports

Saturday Night Lights: Scores and Highlights from 10/24

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Over 20 games were postponed Friday night and played on Saturday due to rain and lightning.

News

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash, a safe alternative to traditional haunted houses.

News

Downtown Somerset to welcome 4-year university

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Described as ‘a place to teach you how to think, not what to think,’ by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in an announcement video, the University of Somerset is a private, nonprofit liberal arts school.

Sports

Hawkins fuels Louisville in 48-16 rout of Florida State

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Javian Hawkins ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

Sports

Backup QB Allen leads EKU past Central Arkansas 31-28

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Allen came on after starter Parker McKinney was knocked out of the game.