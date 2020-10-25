Advertisement

Winchester car wash gives a new spin on haunted houses

The car washing has a haunted theme Oct. 25, and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) -Super Shine Car Wash is supplying the scares safely this Halloween.

The family-owned business is hosting a haunted car wash.

Governor Andy Beshear advised Kentuckians to avoid crowded fall festivals, pumpkin patches and haunted houses because of the virus.

The car wash owners said this is a healthy house of horrors.

Cars lined up for suds and socially-distanced scares.

“Families can stay safe in their vehicle, the car wash staff is safe in the tunnel and everybody’s having a wonderful time,” said owner Bobby Stanfield.

Stanfield and his wife, Josyln made sure their set up wouldn’t be entangled in guidelines. Even payment can be contact-less.

“One lady, she’s like, ‘I want to tape my money in an envelope on the side of the window,’ and the team knows that this lady is coming through and be respectful of her needs."

The designated scarers picked up their broomsticks, stirring up the screams.

Those who make it out of the terrifying tunnel get a reward. The goods in Super Shine’s cauldron go to the extracurriculars at George Rogers Clark High School.

Kerry Skipworth’s daughter is on color guard. He said it’s been nearly impossible to hold fundraisers throughout the pandemic, and the haunted car wash has helped.

“It’s nice when the community steps up like this for the organizations at the schools,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll keep the band going, it will keep soccer going.”

Each car is $20 admission. The haunted car wash runs Oct. 25, and Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. It begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours are 6:30-9 p.m.

