Capacity for UK basketball games in Rupp Arena will be significantly reduced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting our first indication of what capacity inside Rupp Arena will look like this year for UK basketball games, and it looks like there will be dramatic differences this winter.

The UK Athletics department is still working with the governor’s office on its attendance plan and told WKYT they hope to announce it soon. However, late this afternoon we obtained a letter from UK President Eli Capilouto, which gives us an idea of what it will be like.

The letter was sent out to elected officials who normally have an opportunity to buy season tickets. UK told them that would not be the case this season, because guidelines from the CDC and the state recommend a 15% maximum capacity for indoor sports.

Rupp Arena seats 20,045 people for basketball, and 15% of that is 3,081. So it’s likely less than 4,000 fans will be allowed inside Rupp for UK games.

There’s still a lot of unknown questions on how tickets will be distributed. For UK football, season ticket holders and students were given first priority.

UK still hasn’t released its schedule yet, so we don’t know when the first game will take place.

