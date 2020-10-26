Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Storm System On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final work week of October is off and running with another chilly day in store for much of Kentucky. This kicks off a very active week of weather as we watch low pressure team up with a tropical system to bring a heavy rain threat in here later in the week. Nothing like October going out with a bang, huh?

Gloomy and chilly weather rolls through the evening with a scattered shower or two. The weather on Tuesday looks pretty similar to what we have out there today, but there could be a period of heavier rains in the far west.

Zeta continues to strengthen as it heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula and then into the Gulf of Mexico. This then heads toward the central Gulf coast for a Wednesday landfall.

As this is happening, a deep system is rolling out of the southwest and is going to try to pick up Zeta and entrain it, forming a major storm system. This would impact our weather from Wednesday through Friday and could mean a lot of rain and wind. How much of a merger do we get between Zeta and our storm system? That will be the determining factor on just h0w nasty things get here in Kentucky.

What does all this mean for Kentucky?

Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

Rainfall amounts of a few inches will be possible.

Wind gusts of 30mph or a little greater may also show up.

Temps will spike during this time.

Much colder air then filters in behind this for Friday.

Halloween looks clear and chilly. Another cold front follows that up by later Sunday.

