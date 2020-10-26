Advertisement

Costco now selling COVID-19 self-test kits

The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.
(WOWT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Costco Wholesale is now selling Covid-19 self test kits, according to the company’s website.

The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.

The website lists the following features for the kit:

  • PCR tests are the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market
  • Emergency Use Act-Authorized at-home self-administered PCR saliva test
  • Non-redeemed coupon codes are only eligible for return within 30 days of purchase.
  • Get your shareable results in 24-72 hours from the time the lab receives your kit (contiguous U.S. only) online through the HIPAA-secure AZOVA app
  • Note: Before your kit will be shipped, you must complete a health assessment and request a lab order and redeem your coupon code with AZOVA for each person who is taking a test. The coupon code will be emailed to you after checkout. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.
  • FSA Eligible Item

You can find instructions on how to take your test here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Sports

Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.

Sports

Steelers dominate early, hold off Titans for 27-24 win

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Benny Snell scored his second touchdown in two weeks for Pittsburgh.

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including in Jessamine County.

News

WATCH | Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department increases access to testing with at-home tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is encouraging people to use its at-home testing program.

News

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,462 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 96,942 cases.

News

Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Many of the positive cases in Jessamine County are coming from Thompson-Hood Veterans Center. Seven of these veterans have died due to complications from the virus, including Bobby Rorer. Now, his family shares his story.

News

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Department increases access to testing with at-home tests

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
At-home tests are encouraged for people who are symptomatic but can only access public transportation.