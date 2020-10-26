Advertisement

Fayette Co. Clerk gives update on rejected absentee ballots

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says the sooner you return that absentee ballot, the sooner his staff can look over it for any errors that may keep it from being counted.

About 90,000 absentee ballots were requested in Fayette County and about 70,000 have been returned. Blevins says that’s a pretty good number, but he’a urging those who haven’t turned them in to do so today.

Last week his office sent rejection letters to 120 absentee voters. Over 60 have problems due to signature. Other problems included not signing both the inner and outer envelope, or a missing ballot. Workers have been coming in five days a week processing processing the ballots and scanning them in to the online tracking system.

“If with your signature we can’t decipher that it’s really you based on our records, then we’re going to send you a letter with instructions on how to cite that problem, then ultimately we’ll count your ballot," Blevins said. "If your ballot is not correct, that we have to reject it, we’re going to send you a dodge truck letter that we couldn’t use your ballot for the absentee process but you now can go vote in person.”

Blevins is asking people looking to vote in person to do so this week to avoid being in a long line on Election Day.

You can track stays of your absentee ballot by visiting govoteky.com.

