Advertisement

Fayette County parents plan to protest school board meeting

The board will meet in-person Wednesday and Monday.
The board will meet in-person Wednesday and Monday.(WKYT)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Facebook group is planning to protest Monday’s Fayette County Public Schools meeting.

The board voted last week to proceed with virtual learning until at least January.

The “Let Them Learn in Fayette County” group is made up of parents and teachers who are pushing for in-person learning in schools. The group has staged similar protests in the past.

According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, most Lexington parents and teachers are in favor of in-person learning.

The board meeting is set to begin ahead of 6 p.m. Monday. FCPS will livestream it on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighter injured while battling Lexington house fire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fire crews responding to Lexington house fire.

News

WATCH | Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 7 hours ago
When we think of Halloween, it’s all about costumes and candy, walking door-to-door to fill your bag full of treats.

News

WATCH | Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.

News

Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.Governor Andy Beshear’s office reporting more than 9,330 cases this week alone.

Latest News

News

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Sports

Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.

Sports

Steelers dominate early, hold off Titans for 27-24 win

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Benny Snell scored his second touchdown in two weeks for Pittsburgh.

News

Sheriff: Standoff in Laurel County after suspect in sexual assault case barricades self in home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A standoff between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and a suspect in a sexual assault case happened in Keavy early Sunday morning.

News

WATCH | Veteran dies from COVID-19 at Thomson-Hood, family shares his story

Updated: 12 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including in Jessamine County.