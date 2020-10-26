Fayette County parents plan to protest school board meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Facebook group is planning to protest Monday’s Fayette County Public Schools meeting.

The board voted last week to proceed with virtual learning until at least January.

The “Let Them Learn in Fayette County” group is made up of parents and teachers who are pushing for in-person learning in schools. The group has staged similar protests in the past.

According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, most Lexington parents and teachers are in favor of in-person learning.

The board meeting is set to begin ahead of 6 p.m. Monday. FCPS will livestream it on its Facebook page.

