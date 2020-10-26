Advertisement

Fayette County parents protest virtual learning decision outside board meeting

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of parents and students are protesting outside of central office ahead of the Fayette County School Board meeting.

The rally is held by the group Let Them Learn.

The protest follows the board’s decision last Thursday to keep students in virtual learning for the rest of the semester. They had initially planned to bring students back in November, but the board said the surge in COVID-19 cases and the limited time swayed their decision.

Fayette County is just one of 12 districts that will stay with virtual learning. That also includes Jefferson County.

The rest, 159 of them, have students back in the classroom, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.

Clark, Whitley and Owsley Counties are also learning from home.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

