Fayette County parents protest virtual learning decision outside board meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of parents and students are protesting outside of central office ahead of the Fayette County School Board meeting.

The rally is held by the group Let Them Learn.

The protest follows the board’s decision last Thursday to keep students in virtual learning for the rest of the semester. They had initially planned to bring students back in November, but the board said the surge in COVID-19 cases and the limited time swayed their decision.

Fayette County is just one of 12 districts that will stay with virtual learning. That also includes Jefferson County.

The rest, 159 of them, have students back in the classroom, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.

Clark, Whitley and Owsley Counties are also learning from home.

“Let Them Learn” protesters are outside of Fayette County Public Schools central office right now after the board of education voted to continue virtual learning until at least January. pic.twitter.com/HlV35ETWE9 — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.