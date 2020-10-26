Advertisement

Firefighter injured while battling Lexington house fire

Crews on scene of house fire on West Maxwell.
Crews on scene of house fire on West Maxwell.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A firefighter was injured while battling a Lexington house fire early Monday morning.

Crews say it started on West Maxwell across from Joe Bologna’s around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to knock out most of the flames relatively quickly.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after crews say he fell down the stairs while looking for hot spots in the attic.

He fell about six feet and is being checked for bruises or possible broken ribs.

West Maxwell Street is blocked off between South Upper and South Limestone.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

