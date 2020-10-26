Advertisement

Franklin Co. Schools resume in-person classes for first time this semester

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a big day for Franklin County Schools. In-person learning is returning, which means that elementary school students will be back in the classroom five days a week, while middle and high school students will be on a hybrid learning schedule.

“After analyzing the data this week and speaking with the health department and consulting with the board of education, we will be returning to instruction on Monday, Oct. 26th,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp shared on the district’s social media last week to announce this return.

Superintendent Kopp says in the video that the data showed Franklin County’s incident rate had dropped to near yellow levels which gave the school board confidence in recommending that in-person learning return.

Principal Greg Roush at Western Hills High Schools says the return has gone well so far, but it’s the culmination of months of planning and communication.

“The kids that are at home right now have the same schedule as the kids that are in class right now and so we can go back and forth as needed, so you know that anxiety of that Thursday decision it’s like a snow day, you know are the numbers good enough for us to come in or are we going to continue virtual," Principal Roush said. "That’s the anxious piece, the planning, but you know today we’ve ripped the Band-Aid off, you know we’re back in.”

Officials say that fluidity will be key so that they can flip back and forth between virtual learning and in-person learning if need be.

