Advertisement

Health dept. reports 204 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

124 of the new cases were reported Saturday, making it the fourth-highest single day of reporting in the city. The remaining cases were reported on Sunday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported Monday.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,595 cases and 92 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 124 cases, Oct. 24
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 118 cases, Oct. 21
  • 116 cases, July 27

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 93,748 new cases and 1,396 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A tropical twist for the final week of October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Usually, the only thing scary about the final week of October is Halloween. Not for 2020! That's beneath its standards.

News

Fayette County parents plan to protest school board meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A group is protesting Fayette County School Board decision to stay virtual until January.

News

Firefighter injured while battling Lexington house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fire crews responding to Lexington house fire.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 10 hours ago
When we think of Halloween, it’s all about costumes and candy, walking door-to-door to fill your bag full of treats.

News

WATCH | Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.

News

Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.Governor Andy Beshear’s office reporting more than 9,330 cases this week alone.

News

Lexington church finds socially distanced way to give kids a taste of trick-or-treating

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 700 cars preregistered to drive through the Halloween fun.

News

‘Pumpkin Park’ looks to provide children with Halloween fun despite pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Nestled on Main Street, the park looks to provide children with safe Halloween fun.

Sports

Browns throw late TD to beat Bengals 37-34

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw five touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.