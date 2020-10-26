Health dept. reports 204 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

124 of the new cases were reported Saturday, making it the fourth-highest single day of reporting in the city. The remaining cases were reported on Sunday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported Monday.

The current totals for Lexington are 10,595 cases and 92 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

124 cases, Oct. 24

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

118 cases, Oct. 21

116 cases, July 27

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 93,748 new cases and 1,396 deaths.

