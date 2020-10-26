Hopkins is heading to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At one time Bryce Hopkins was originally going to Louisville, but now he is heading to Lexington. The 4-star forward from Oak Park, Illinois (Fenwick HS) will now be a Kentucky Wildcat.

Hopkins committing to the Wildcats Monday evening just a few days after UK got the nod from 5-star guard Skyy Clark.

The 6-foot-7, 220 pound forward picks Kentucky over Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan and several others.

As a junior at Fenwick High School, Hopkins averaged 24 points, ten rebounds, and 3.5 assists last season.

