Infant dies after father throws her from Las Vegas balcony, police say

Police took 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr. into custody on suspicion of several crimes, including the murder of his 2-month-old daughter.
Police took 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr. into custody on suspicion of several crimes, including the murder of his 2-month-old daughter.(Source: KTNV via CNN)
By KTNV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas man is in custody after police say he killed his 2-month-old daughter by throwing her from an apartment balcony.

Police say 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr. got into an argument with his 2-month-old daughter’s mother early Saturday. At some point, they say Martin got angry and threw the baby from a second story balcony.

Martin then allegedly set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog. He reportedly got into a car and tried to get away but crashed multiple times until he was taken into custody at McCarran Airport.

The baby girl was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Martin faces charges of murder, arson, battery and animal abuse, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

