Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A tropical twist for the final week of October

Tropical rains could make a run at Kentucky by the end of he week.
Tropical rains could make a run at Kentucky by the end of he week.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Usually, the only thing scary about the final week of October is Halloween. Not for 2020! That’s beneath its standards.

Occasional showers will keep showing up in our region. Most of these showers will be general rains. Temperatures will likely recover by the middle of the week. Many of us will see highs reach the 70s again.

By Wednesday and Thursday, it looks like we will be dealing with whatever is left of Zeta. As of this moment, it will bring wind and rain to the region. It also appears that it will pass right over Kentucky. We will update this as time progresses.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

