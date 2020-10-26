Kentucky sets new record for number of COVID-19 cases, emergency physician addresses what’s next

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has set a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began.

Governor Andy Beshear’s office reporting more than 9,330 cases this week alone.

“We must do better.” The message from Governor Beshear after the state sets yet another record.

“I think for a lot of the school districts, in a lot of areas, this is going to seal the deal probably through the rest of 2020,” said emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

The Governor announcing the state is facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday and the highest week of new cases.

“We may start to see some of the restrictions or limitations placed back. Now that’s not going to be a popular choice by any stretch of the imagination,” said Dr. Stanton.

Governor Beshear announced Sunday that he would have new recommendations for counties in the red zone during his news conference on Monday.

“We’re seeing significant growth within our smaller, our rural communities, which is kind of the next phase of this. When this first started, the larger the city, the higher the numbers,” Dr. Stanton said.

Green lights continue to illuminate homes and businesses. Tonight they’re in memory of the three people who lost their lives to COVID-19 Sunday.

“But hopefully with our improvements in treatments and management, our death rates and complications will still not increase to that relative rate.”

Dr. Stanton said this new wave of rising cases could be attributed to more rural counties loosening regulations and going back to business as usual.

