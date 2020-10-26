Advertisement

KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

Warm, cozy and delicious
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.(Source: KFC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

News

East Bernstadt woman accused of murder following shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Sunday following what deputies believed to be a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

News

Scott Co. clerk pleased with amount of early voters so far

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The Nov. 3 Election Day is quickly approaching, and the Scott County Clerk’s Office is pleased with the amount of early voters they’ve had so far.

Latest News

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

National

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

News

Long-term care facilities seeing more cases of COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Long-term care facilities make up four percent of Fayette County’s total cases of COVID-19, but 25 percent of deaths, according to Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Sports

QB Battle: Wilson, Gatewood competing for starting role vs. Georgia

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
True freshman Beau Allen is also in the mix for first-team reps under center.

News

WATCH | Home & About - Halloween in Woodford Co. (Oct. 26, 2020)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leaders in many central Kentucky towns are working hard to come up with ways to safely gather and celebrate for Halloween!