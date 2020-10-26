Advertisement

Lexington immigration attorney weighs in on situation with children being separated at border

Right now attorney Heather Hadi has 25 cases dealing with issues of reuniting migrant families.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The parents of about 545 migrant children cannot be located, and it has an impact from Central America to central Kentucky.

Immigration and Family Law Attorney Heather Hadi says the problem comes down to poor record keeping and an outdated system.

Hadis says a lot of the children are under the age of five and once they are separated from their parents, they can’t tell law enforcement who they are. She says the issue happens locally every day.

Right now, she has 25 cases dealing with issues of reuniting migrant families.

“It really is heartbreaking, these family members who may never reunite and to see their loved ones and honestly this is purely because of a bad record keeping, something that could so easily be rectified,” Hadi said.

Hadi says it very well could be more than 545 parents that need to reunite with their children.

