Lincoln County schools resume in-person learning again

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Lincoln County returned to in-person learning on Monday for the second time this school year.

The district had been on virtual learning since early October when they switched to the online format after only one week of in-person learning in late September.

The switch came after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a hundred students were placed in quarantine falling fall break.

Lincoln County High School Principal Michael Godbey said students are noticing changes from the last time they were in the classroom following a recommendation from the health department that teachers stay at their desks the entire class time.

Godbey said this is homecoming week for Lincoln County. The district is planning some limited activities.

